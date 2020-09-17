1/1
KAREN JOYCE
Karen Joyce Procaccini, 77 years old, of Ocala, Florida, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 11, 2020. Karen was born August 3, 1943 on Cape Cod, MA and moved to Oak Run in Ocala 2007. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with a gracious heart.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Vincent J. Procaccini; her 101 year old mother, Stella Weller; sons, Randy of San Diego and Mike (Kathy) of Massachusetts; daughter, Laureen of Texas, and four grandchildren, Mike, Nicole, Anthony and Jonathan.
Karen was a Medical Secretary for 30 plus years. She was responsible for scheduling surgeries for two surgeons. She loved playing her piano, especially at church. Karen loved animals especially dogs, that she found homes for. She raised and showed St. Bernards for 20 years and had seven champions on Cape Cod.
A service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 beginning at 10:00AM at Crossroads Church of God, 8070 SW 60th Ave, Ocala, Fl 34476. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, 5050 SW 20th Street, Ocala, Fl 34474. Donations in Karen's name can be made to the Humane Society of Marion County or Hospice of Marion County.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
