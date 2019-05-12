|
|
RICHARDSON,
LENA MAE HARRIS
Lena Mae Harris Richardson 63, counselor for Miami-Dade Corrections, died May 1, 2019.
She leaves a devoted son and daughter-in-law, Salisu A. 'Sal' Richardson, Esq. and Paula Ferris Richardson, Esq; with three adoring grandchildren, Saidon A. Richardson, Solomon C. Richardson, and Synclaire L. Richardson; beloved parent, Chester Pullings; sisters, Althea Howard, Camilla Brown; brothers, Emmanuel Harris, Gregory Harris; stepdaughter, Tawanda Richardson; sister-in-law, Coetta Boyce; Godchildren, Cynthia Rivers, Kelly Roberts, and Cornelius Murray II; close friends, Deborah Moultrie, Carolyn Wallace, Michael Oyefesobi, Susan Dikus, and Joseph Obedeye, and other sorrowing relatives and friends.
Wake 5-8 p.m., Friday at Bell's Funeral Home, 3750 FL State Road, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Cornerstone Christian Center Church, 450 South State Road 7, Hollywood, FL 33023.
