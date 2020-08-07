1/
RICHARDSON Jr.
RICHARDSON JR.,
HENRY MELVIN, 59
Henry Melvin Richardson was on born January 3, 1961 to Henry Melvin and Ruby Nell Richardson in Orange Lake Florida. He was educated in the Public School of Marion County, graduating from North Marion High School. Henry joined Mount Ellah Missionary Baptist Church at age 16 and was a dedicated member. He was employed by JWJ Construction as a Crew Leader for 14 years.
He leaves to cherish is memories his life partner, Gloria Scott; his children, Henry Melvin Scott (Memorie Savage), Rashetta Scott (Timmy Harris), Travis Scott, Dennis K. Richardson (Amanda), Samantha Richardson, Jonique Richardson, Travontie Richardson, and Henry Richardson III; a host of grands and great grands; his siblings, Claudia Richardson, Theresa Flowers (Rev. Johnny), and Robert Richardson (Beth); one sister-in-law, Patricia; one aunt; one uncle; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home. 2238 NW 10th Street. Ocala, FL 34475. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Henry Richardson will be (Graveside) at Boardman Cemetery, Boardman, FL. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12:00 Noon.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
