RITTERHOFF,
DOROTHY ANNE
Dorothy Anne Ritterhoff, age 89, passed away peacefully March 23, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Dorothy was born May 11, 1930 in Cherokee, Iowa to Herman and Dorothy Huntoon Dokken. She was valedictorian and top 25% of her high school class of four students from Highview Consolidated School in 1948. She graduated from Iowa State University in 1952 with Home Economics degree. She taught one year at Sioux Rapid Consolidated School, then she traveled to Kamehameha in Hawaii (1952-54) to teach. Dorothy hosted a cooking TV show in Grand Rapids, MI for the Michigan Gas Company until 1958. She then joined her future husband, Robert Frederick Ritterhoff, back in Hawaii where she again taught at Kamehameha. She and Bob married in Linn Grove, Iowa August 30, 1958.
Their three children were born in Hawaii, Sarah, Elizabeth, and David. The family moved to Denver, CO in 1963 where Bob advanced his education. In 1965, Bob and Dorothy accepted an opportunity to move to Ocala, FL, where Bob worked at Central Florida Community College until 1989.
Dorothy was a lifelong Lutheran and was active for many years at St. John Lutheran Church, including being Sunday School Director for a number of years. Additionally, she was a 70-plus year member of PEO, with her last active chapter being Chapter CT, in Ocala. In addition to raising their three children and being a homemaker, Dorothy was a professional interior designer for a number of years. Then, she became an owner and manager of many income properties in the Ocala area.
Dorothy, affectionately known as 'Granny,' is preceded in death by her loving husband of 32 years, Bob.
She is survived by her sister, Gretchen Patterson (age 91) from Linn Grove, Iowa; Sarah Ritterhoff Williams (Danny); Elizabeth Ritterhoff Noble; and David Robert Ritterhoff (Suzanne) all of Ocala; six grandchildren, Robert and Rachel Ritterhoff, Troy and Claire Noble, and Emily and Allison Williams; nephew, Kent Patterson (Linn Grove, Iowa); and niece, Sara Patterson Blanchard (Orlando, FL).
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the College of Central Florida Foundation www.cf.edu/foundation/give/make-a-gift/ or via mail: CF Foundation, Inc. 3001 SW College Rd Ocala, FL 34474-4415
