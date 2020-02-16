|
Ocala- Sandra Ann Rogers (Sandy), a long-time resident of Ocala, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Lake City Medical Center. She was a resident of the Riverwood Lodge assisted living facility in Fort White, Florida. Born August 29, 1948, Sandy was a registered nurse with a Master of Administration in Nursing. Sandy worked most of her career as a Cardiac Critical Care nurse at Munroe Regional Hospital in Ocala.
Sandy devoted her life to her profession and was a staunch supporter of the Hospital. Her genuine compassion for others was her gift, as was her creativity and intellect. Sandy loved the Florida Gators, good food and socializing, enjoyed going to movies and plays with friends, and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She also enjoyed puttering in the ALF facility gardens, fishing and reading.
Sandy, a doting aunt, is survived by her two nephews and one niece, Patrick (Maryann) Rogers of Trenton, FL, Molye Johnson of Keaton Beach, FL and Kevin (Heather) Rogers of Newberry.
She was predeceased by her beloved father, Harry Wilson Rogers, Sr.; mother, Billie Ann (Clark) Rogers; stepmother, Anne Rogers; and her brother, Harry Wilson Rogers, Jr. (Rhonda); as well as seven great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services, officiated by Pastor Andy Cook of Bronson Road Church in Bronson, FL, will be held on February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Chapel, located at 910 E Silver Springs Blvd in Ocala, FL 34470. The Funeral Home can be reached at (352) 629-7171. Interment will follow at the Highlands Park Memorial located at 1515 NE 3rd St, Ocala, FL 34470.
