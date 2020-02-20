Home

POWERED BY

Services
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
Resources
More Obituaries for RUSHING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUSHING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUSHING Obituary
RUSHING,
BARBARA ANN, 62
Mrs. Barbara Ann Rushing was born March 12, 1957 in Canasota, New York to the late Mr. and Mrs. Isacc and Angelee Chappell Mackey. She was a member of New St. John Baptist Church, Ocala, Florida Reverend Dr. T. L. Brooks Sr. Pastor.
Mrs. Rushing received her formal education in the Public Schools of Canasota, New York and Marion County Florida. She was Certified Nursing Assistant.
She is Survived by her husband, Ed Rushing; five children, Curtis Mackey (Trina), Samatha Mackey, Burdette Mackey (Toyia), Serena Mackey, and Ed Rushing V; 16 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; six sisters, Minnie Mackey, Janice Pringle, Rosa Bradshaw, Sheila Gadson, Arlene Lissimore, and Darlene Pringle.
Public Viewing will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Rushing will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at New St. John Baptist Church 2251 Northwest 2nd Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 with the Reverend Dr. T.L. Brooks Sr. Pastor
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -