SCHLEMMER,
AUGUST PHILLIP 'BUCKY'
August Phillip 'Bucky' Schlemmer, age 86, went home to be with his Lord on October 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in his home in Ocala.
August was preceded in death by his father, August Phillip Schlemmer, Sr.; mother, Sarah Abalene Crevasse Schlemmer; and three sisters, Harriet Schlemmer Knight, Lily Mena Clack, and Carrie Joe Folks.
Bucky is survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlene; daughters, Anita Jo and Sheila; grandson, Clinton; and great-granddaughter, Lilly Eden.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church of Cedar Key Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3:00 PM and will be followed by a Graveside service at The Cedar Key Cemetery. The family will be hosting friends for a Memorial Reception at the Cedar Key Community Center (Corner of 6th Street and F Street), following the services at the Cemetery. Services were under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel. Please visit Bucky's full obituary and sign the guestbook online at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019