|
|
SCOTT,
REVEREND LEONARD, 75
Rev. Leonard Scott was born on August 30, 1943 in Weirsdale, Florida. On April 1, 2019 he was called home to be with the Lord. He received his formal education in the Public School of Marion County Florida, graduating from Belleview Santos class of 1963. Reverend Scott served as the Pastor of Clearwater Baptist church in Ocklawaha, FL. He is currently the Pastor of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church of Leesburg, FL.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories a loving and devoted wife, Emory Joyce Scott; four children, Patrick (Cassandra) Scott, Patricia Scott DeLeon, Vincent Scott, and Sammy (Shyreen) Hancock; four sisters, Mellonese White, Earlene Scott, Ruthel Scott (Eardley) Forbes, and Sandra Scott (Roberts) Killett; two brothers, Raymond (Mary) Scott and Samuel (Margie) Scott; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Public viewing will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Florida from 1:00pm until 6:00pm. Funeral Services for Reverend Leonard Scott will be on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 2:00PM at Village View Community Church, 8585 SE 147th Place, Summerfield, FL 34491.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019