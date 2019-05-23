Home

Thomas Lee Myers Scott

Thomas Lee Myers Scott Obituary
SCOTT,
THOMAS LEE MYERS
Thomas Lee Myers Scott, 74, passed away on May 15, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories son, Thomas Scott Jr.; brothers, Thomas Myers, Chesterfield Scott (Annie Mae), and Gloster Lee Vereen, Jr.; sisters, Vernice Franklin (Rufus), Mary Bell Howard (Murray), Cynthia Boone (Kery), and Sharon Boyd Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Scott will held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 500 SW 17th Ave. Ocala, FL 34471. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 23 to May 24, 2019
