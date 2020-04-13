|
SEARFOSS,
PHYLLIS ANNETTE
Phyllis Annette Searfoss, age 79, of Melrose, Florida passed away April 8, 2020 at Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Florida. She was born February 20, 1941 in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania to the late Clyde and Ethel Dixon. Phyllis was raised in Pennsylvania and relocated to Florida as an adult. She enjoyed her longtime career as a Food Preparation Specialist at various restaurant's where she served for 42 years before retiring. In 2001, Phyllis moved to Starke where she enjoyed fishing, reading, coloring and doing puzzles. More than anything, Phyllis loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was predeceased by her parents; son, Guy Searfoss; daughter, Mary Searfoss; grandson, Wayne Allen Searfoss and W.T. Lemire; granddaughter, Amber Searfoss.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Gerald (Katherine) Searfoss of Melrose, FL, Timothy Searfoss of Harrisburg, PA, Phyllis (Tom) Honaker of Harrisburg, PA, Jill (Carl) Tressler of Summerfield, FL, Roxanne Tressler of Wilkes Barre, PA, Tanya Jorderling of Ocala, FL; brothers, Paul (Christine) Dixon of Germany and Dean Dixon of Wilkes Barre, PA; sister, Fern Yablonski of Wilkes Barre, PA; 18 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild on the way.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel from 5:00-7:00pm. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services and Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel, Starke, Fl. 904-964-5757. Visit
www.ferreirafuneral
services.com
to sign the family's
guest book.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020