SHASHY,

MILDRED 'MILLIE'

Mildred 'Millie' Shashy, 91, passed away at home surrounded by family, August 6, 2020. She was born in West Palm Beach to Swen and Martha Swanson on November 17, 1928. After high school, Millie went on to earn a Diploma of Nursing Degree from Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Miami, Florida, where she met and married Dr S.A. 'Mitchell' Shashy of Ocala. They returned to his hometown in 1955 to start his urology practice.

Millie became a member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church and devoted most of her life to being a loving mother and homemaker. She was active in the Auxillary of the Marion County Medical Society, Ocala Women's and Garden Clubs, and Girl Scouts of America. Throughout life she enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending summers in Balsam, NC.

She is preceded in death by Mitchell, her husband of 66 years.

She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Linda (David) Hutto, Ocala, Sam Shashy, Ocala, Mary (Grant) Seibert, Jefferson, GA, and Diane (Don) Masin, Bellevue, WA; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

The family gathered Saturday, August 8, 2020 for a Funeral Mass at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with Monsignor 'Father Pat' Sheedy officiating. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery followed.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Mom's home caregivers, as well as to Kindred Home Health and Marion County Hospice for their skillful and compassionate care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store