SHERWOOD,
PATRICIA JOAN
Patricia Joan Sherwood, 85, of Belleview passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Estelle's Hospice House in Ocala.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on November 26, 2019 at Souls Harbor First Pentecostal Church, 12650 SE Hwy 484, Belleview, FL, 34420. A visitation will be held from 11:00AM on November 26, 2019 at Souls Harbor First Pentecostal Church until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Souls Harbor First Pentecostal Church of the Shores. Online condolences may be sent at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019