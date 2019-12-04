Home

SHIVELY,
KATHERINA M. 'KATIE'
Katherina M. 'Katie' Shively was born in Riedenberg, Germany on July 20, 1933. She passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Harmony House in Ocala after a long struggle with Dementia. She met her late husband of 55 years, Paul, in Germany in 1954; they were married and returned to Ocala in 1955. She was a homemaker and waitress.
Katie is survived by a daughter, Susan; and two sons, Paul and Karl; five grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
The family will be having a viewing at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral, 910 Silver Springs Blvd on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, family and friends are welcome to attend and share with the family. Katie's celebration of life service will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:00 am in the funeral chapel, with the burial to follow at St. John's Church cemetery (Cotton Plant).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
