SHUMAN,
RANDAL WAYNE, 56
Randal Wayne Shuman was born on October 17, 1962 in Ocala, Florida.
Mr. Shuman received his formal education in the Public Schools of Marion County, graduating from North Marion Highs School Class of 1980.
Randal was a member of Ebenezer Independent Free Methodist Church. He was employed by Environmental Underground INC.
He leaves to cherish his memories: one brother, Kenneth (Carolyn) Shuman; two sisters, Antheria (Calvin) Robinson and Wanda L. Shuman; one aunt, Ruth Shuman; one sister in law, Barbara Shuman, all of Ocala; a host of nieces, nephews; cousins and sorrowing friends.
Public viewing will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th Street, Ocala, Fl from 1:00pm until 6:00pm. Funeral Services for Mr. Randal Shuman will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00am at Ebenezer Independent Free Methodist Church, 5701West HWY 326, Ocala, Fl 34482.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 18 to July 19, 2019