SNOW
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SNOW,
CASSANDRA BRIIJIN
Cassandra Briijin Snow, lovingly known as 'Sam' passed away on June 19,2020 in Ocala, FL.
Cassandra 'Sam' Snow leaves to cherish her memories her devoted mother, Lacy Welcome of Ocala; father, Reginald Snow also of Ocala: two brothers, Kenneth (Tara)McCray of Silver Springs Shores, FL, Taurus Denmark of Ocala, FL; one sister, LaShandra (Clifton) Snow Anderson of Ocala, FL; seven nieces, Brittney (Jaurodd) Hunter Cotton, Tiffany Snow, Destiny Snow, Lacy Snow, Kayley Snow; nine nephews, Kenneth McCray, Jr., Kelvin McCray, Stacey Harris, Jr., Emanuel Tuggerson, Antonio Oats, Latrell Oats, Jonathan Snow, Mason Snow, Shane Denmark; three great nieces, Kaylyn Watkins, Aniya Watkins and Mariah Cotton; four great nephews, Christopher Foster, Major Watkins, Kelvin McCray, Jr., Kentrell Wright, Jr., and a host of cousins, and devoted friends who will miss her dearly.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10 am to 4pm at Clark Funeral Home, 434 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Ocala, FL 34475. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 am at Clark Funeral Home's Chapel of Faith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved