STAPLETON,
THOMAS JOHN
Thomas John Stapleton 97 passed away on July 8th 2019 in Williston, Fl.
He was born in Hartford Connecticut on August 11th, 1921.
He is preceded in death by both his parents; his wife, Mary Stapleton; and his daughter, Jo Ann Keator.
He is survived by his grandson, Bryan Keator (Jessica); and 2 great grandchildren, Athena, and Freya.
Thomas was a WWII Army veteran, P.F.C. and a former POW. He enjoyed shooting pool, bowling, cruises and playing with his great grandchildren. He was a fun, loving man. He will be missed by all. He was always the life of the party, dancing away enjoying a martini.
Everyone is asked to please celebrate his life. Do not mourn his death. Thomas will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a later date with Army Honors. Thomas loved his country and was a true patriot.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 16 to July 17, 2019