|
|
STEVENSON,
ERNESTINE ESTELLE
Ocala - Mrs. Ernestine Estelle English Stevenson, age 86, transition to be with her heavenly father on April 08, 2019 at home with her family at her bedside. She was a graduate of Howard High School and retired as a correctional officer at Lowell Correctional Prison.
She leaves to cherish her everlasting memories children, Michaeline Cone (Lee), Sandra (Sandi) John West, Adrienne Cevasco (David), Eric, Tanya Richardson; 10 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Sallie Franklin, Lusenia Pullings; brothers, Vernon English, Donald Banks, J. C. Linton, Jackie Fields; a host nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Life Celebration for Mrs. Ernestine E. Stevenson will be held 3:00PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Paul AME Church, Rev. Patrick Sasnett, Pastor. Eulogist, Rev. Brian McIntosh, Pastor, Old Ship of Zion Ministries. Public Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2:00PM until 5:00PM. Family will receive friends from 6:00PM until 7:00PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475. (352) 620-0573. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019