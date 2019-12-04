|
STEWART, SR.,
JAMES MADISON 'JIMMY'
James Madison 'Jimmy' Stewart, Sr., 79, of Ocala, FL passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2019 after a short illness, and was blessed to have his family at his side when he passed into Heaven. Jimmy was born on March 19, 1940 in Gainesville to the late Madison C. Stewart and Leila W. Stewart. At the age of 6 months, he and his parents moved to Ocala where his father had been hired by Cullison Sausage Company.
Jimmy graduated from Ocala High School, class of 1958. Prior to his graduation, Jimmy was employed by the Ocala Ford Dealership starting in 1956, and remained there through to his retirement in 1999. During forty-three years of service he enjoyed numerous positions before becoming the Service Manager in 1960. Jimmy was awarded many Ford Motor Company achievements during his management tenure including the Gold Medallion Manager Award, which was given to very few recipients. He was also given the opportunity 'to make things happen' - his quote for work - by the owners, Norman and Mary Jane Clifton, to excel in his field without interruption. Without question, Jimmy enjoyed working for Ford and serving his customers.
In 1961, Jimmy married Bettie Alice Reedy of Eustis. They had two sons, James M. 'Jimmy' Stewart, Jr. and William H. 'Bill' Stewart. Through the years, Jimmy enjoyed hunting and fishing - both of which he taught to his sons. Jimmy and his family enjoyed many good times together which was very important to him. Jimmy enjoyed fast cars and fast boats. Play time was as important to him as work time. The only thing he wished he had done more was to stop and smell the roses more often.
Jimmy celebrated his faith with the Baptist Church and tried to live by the scripture - Proverbs 3:5-6, 'Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not unto your own understanding, in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths.'
In 2000, Jimmy and Eleanor Cullison became committed partners in life. They enjoyed sharing and making many good times with their children, grandchildren, and family.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, James Stewart, Jr.
He is survived by his son, Bill (Mary) Stewart; daughter-in-law, Terri (Chip) Stewart Gardiner; as well as grandchildren, Nate, James, Shannon, Candice, Kayleigh, Ryan, Kyle, Jack, Abby, Isabella, Carter, Craig, Dana; as well as eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 So. Pine Ave, Ocala FL on Sunday, December 8, 2019 with Visitation from 2pm to 3pm and a Celebration of Jimmy's Life beginning at 3pm. Burial at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jimmy's memory may be made to Christian Missions Unlimited, PO Box 58, Hope Hull AL 36043.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019