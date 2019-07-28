Home

James Lawson Strange, Jr. joined his heavenly family on Thursday, July 25, 2019; he peacefully passed away at the age of 84 with his loving wife by his side. He was born on February 24, 1935 and lived most of his life in McIntosh, Florida. Jimmy served in the US Army as a Paratrooper after graduating from Reddick High School (1953). After an honorable discharge from the US Army, he attended and graduated from Florida Southern College and then completed two years at Stetson Law School. Jimmy had a love of agriculture which led him to own and manage a successful orange grove as well as operating his own plant nursery. He always strove to lead a healthy lifestyle, and was affectionately known by his family for his love of tennis, reading, hunting, fishing and diving for artifacts.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. James Lawson Strange and Ethel Tucker Strange.
His remaining family members include his wife of 61 years, Marsha Monfort Strange; and daughters, Linda Strange of Valdosta, GA, Bonnie Tyner of TX (Richard), Susan Boland (Dave) of Gainesville, FL. He has five grandchildren, Joey Della Rosa, Carissa Beck, Steven Beck, Maury Collett, Dawson Boland. He has three sisters, Sylvia Perkins (Charles) of Atlanta, GA, Diane Pedersen of Baltimore, MD, Judy Kingsley (Thurman) of McIntosh, FL.
The memorial service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00am at McIntosh United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to McIntosh United Methodist Church or for Alzheimer's research in memory of Jimmy. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 28 to July 29, 2019
