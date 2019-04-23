|
SUTTON,
THELMA COMBEST
Thelma Combest Sutton, born in Somerset, Kentucky December 4, 1919 went to be with her Lord April 19, 2019 (Good Friday).
Married William Bentley Sutton on August 7, 1942 in Springdale, Ohio who preceded her in death (January 21, 2017). They were married for 74 years.
In 1958, they moved from Cincinnati, Ohio to Saint Petersburg, Florida. Thelma was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, Red Cross swimming instructor and a Chaplain's Assistant at Pasadena Hospital for 16 years. Thelma was always active in her local church and served with her husband in Saint Petersburg as Pastor's wife for many years. She was currently a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Ocala, Florida.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Sutton Brown (Randall Brown); her son, Dale Sutton (Christine Sutton); five grandchildren, Tina Brown Mineo (Jack Mineo), Vicki Brown Helbert, (Brandon Helbert), Randa Brown Blackley (Jonathan Blackley), Lisa Sutton Morrow (David Morrow), Alexander Sutton; 10 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Madison, Savannah, Jackson Mineo, Zachary and Kaylin Helbert Ervin (Tayler Ervin), Andrew and Samuel Blackley, Joshua and Helana Morrow.
Funeral services will be held at Friendship Baptist Church 9510 SW 105th St, Ocala, FL, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment, Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL where she will be laid to rest with her husband, William Sutton.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019