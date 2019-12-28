Home

Maureen Frances Sutton (Corcoran), beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on December 26, 2019. Maureen was born on January 18, 1943, in Chicago, IL. Maureen graduated from Notre Dame HS in Quincy, IL. She attended Maryville College in St Louis and later transferred to University of Illinois where she graduated. A lifelong student, Maureen later received a Master's in Counseling from UCF. Maureen was married to her husband Lawrence in Quincy, Illinois in 1965. Maureen and Lawrence lived in both Chicago and New York before moving their young family to Ocala in 1971. Here she raised her two sons and made a home where so many of their friends were always welcome. Maureen taught at both the high school and grade school level. She maintained a real estate license and enjoyed the challenges of home sales. She also was a counselor for the state of Florida prior to her retirement.
Throughout her life, a driving force was helping others, especially the less fortunate. In her leisure time Maureen was an avid reader and passionately followed national politics. In later years, she enjoyed bridge, and attending numerous classes and seminars at the CF senior learning center. Maureen took great pride in her Irish Catholic heritage and loved hearing about developments of all her family.
Maureen is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Donohue Corcoran and her father, James Corcoran.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Sutton; sons, Lawrence (Valerie) of Ocala and Gregory (Susie) of Macon Ga; grandchildren, Stephanie, Sarah, Alexandra, Gregory Jr., Mary Lynes, and Mills; loving brothers, James (Peggy), Thomas, and Robert (Linda); and nephews and nieces who she considered her children as well.
Maureen will be laid to rest in Highland Memorial Park in a private ceremony. In her honor, it is requested that you choose an act of kindness to those in need. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
