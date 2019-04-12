|
|
THOMAS,
BARBARA MAXINE
Barbara Maxine Thomas, 77, of Ocala, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born February 9, 1942 in Gainesville, FL. She was a lifelong resident of Ocala, Florida. She was 1960 graduate of Ocala High School, and a graduate of Central Florida Junior College. After a long and successful real estate career, Maxine returned to college to earn a degree in interior design, and pursued her passion for art and design. She was the successful and talented owner of It's Max Faux Finishes, her designs were beautiful and admired. Maxine was loved by all who knew her.
Maxine's husband of 45 years, William C. Thomas (Bill), died April 7, 2019.
Maxine is survived by her daughter, Paige Gilson, of Ocala; son, Camp Thomas and his wife, Shirley Thomas, of Ocala, FL; sister, Fay Tucker, Ocala, FL; sister, Reba White Ocala, FL; brother, Jackie Hawkins, Murphy, NC; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
The family will have a celebration of life service, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:30 pm at the home of Maxine and Bill Thomas. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019