THOMPSON, JR.,
DEACON SAM WALTER
On Saturday, May 18, 2019, our beloved Sam Walter Thompson, Jr. answered the Master's call and peacefully transitioned into eternal life.
Deacon Thompson leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife, Inez Thompson of Sparr, FL; sons, Dr. Walter Jermaine Thompson of Atlanta, GA, Jason Thompson (Renee') of Sparr, FL, Jamie Thompson (Cherae) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, John Thompson of Sparr, FL; daughters, Tabitha Thompson Mason (Jimarr) of Ocala, FL, Joy Thompson Pantoja (Frank) of Deltona, FL; siblings, Marilyn Rackard (Levi) of Orange Lake, FL, Irene Wilson (Lawrence) of Reddick, FL, Kenneth Thompson of Irag, Cheryl McCray (Wallace) of Sparr, FL, Mae Katherine Faison (Derwin) of Ocala, FL, Lewis (Tony) Gordon III of Ocala, FL; biological father, Lewis Gordon, Jr. (Eula), Ocala, FL; brother-in-law, Wallace Baker, Jr. (Valdria Elaine) of Sparr, FL; special aunt and uncle, Esther Pauline White (Joe) of Sparr, FL; and a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Life Celebration for Deacon Thompson will be held on May 25, 2019, 11am at Pentecostal Full Gospel Church, 5105 N HWY 441, Ocala, Florida 34475. Apostle Lillie Tuggerson will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at St. Jospeh AME Church (12775 NE 25th Avenue, Anthony, Florida) at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 23 to May 24, 2019