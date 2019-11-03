|
|
THOMPSON,
RICHARD STRUNK
Richard Strunk Thompson, 85, of Ocala passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Richard was a native of Columbia, Missouri, raised his family in DesMoines, IA and landed in Florida for retirement 16 years ago. He never met a stranger and was well loved especially by children and dogs. His laugh and the twinkle in his eye were well known. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and the Army National Guard in Iowa. He was active with the Boy Scouts for 20 years and founded a troop in Urbandale, IA in the 60's and the troop is still active to this day. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner as well as a Rainbow Dad and Indian Princess. Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years Carol of Ocala, FL: daughters, Shari Stone and Michelle Goheen of DesMoines, IA. He had three grandsons, Neil and Nicholas Stone and Simon Goheen of DesMoines, IA. Four great grandchildren, Makayla Stone, Banksy and Calvin Stone and Aurora Goheen. He is preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother William Thompson and his daughter Sandee Thompson. A visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 6:00PM on November 5, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL, 34481. Funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on November 6, 2019 at Ocala West United Methodist Church, 9330 SW 105th Street, Ocala, FL, 34481. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Nov. 3, 2019