TIFFANY,

ERMENELDA (ERMA)

Ermenelda (Erma) Tiffany passed away on July 30, 2020. Erma was born on December 19, 1923 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Gertrude Doring; her brother, Karl Doring. Also preceded in death by her husband, Capt. Douglas Roy Tiffany (Tiff), the love of her life, in 1959 due to a tragic airplane crash, he was a pilot in the US Air Force.

She was left to raise their four children alone and did a fantastic job of that in Cape Coral, FL. Erma graduated from Edison Junior College in Fort Myers, FL with an AA degree in 1967, then she moved To Gainesville, FL to attend the University of Florida where she earned her Bachelors Degree. From there she moved to North Carolina and earned her Masters Degree. She came back to Florida to live in the Ocala National Forest and teach at the Community College in Ocala, FL.

She is survived by her children, Tim Anne Tiffany, Bruce Douglas Tiffany, Terri Lee Tiffany, and Bonnie Strickland; and seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren; and nephew, Mike Doring.

Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, Grave site 381, Naval Air St., 80 Hovey Road, Pensacola, Fl., beside her beloved husband.



