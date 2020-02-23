|
TORRES JR.,
RAMON LUIS, MD.
JUNE 4, 1958 - FEBRUARY 11, 2020
Dr. Torres passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends on February 11, 2020 after suffering a devastating stroke during Christmas.
He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He attended the University of San Juan. He completed his Medical/Cardiology training at UMDNJ in New Jersey. After he graduated he relocated to Clearwater, Florida to fulfill a life long dream and practice cardiology with his childhood friend, Dr. Carlos Bayron.
He and his wife, Sharon, relocated to Ocala, Florida where they started a cardiology practice in 2008. It was his greatest joy serving the Spanish and local community over the past 12 years. Dr. Torres was passionate in caring for all his patients. He had a big heart for the poor and disenfranchised making it a priority that everyone could be seen with or without insurance. He enjoyed the wonderful caring community of physicians in Ocala.
At home, he had many interests. He loved horses and competed jumping his favorite horse Deano. He also loved to workout in his home gym and boxing arena with many of his friends, spending 3-4 hours a night doing self defense classes, boxing and weight lifting. He loved shooting pistols and rifles when he wasn't busy doctoring.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; and his son, Tim; his mothers, Margarita Diaz and Virginia Santiago; sisters, Sonia and Andie Bermudez; brothers, Jose and Alejandro Torres and Ricardo Bermudez.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ramon Torres, Sr.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Advent Auxiliary Center 1542 SW 1st Avenue (in front of Advent Hospital) In leu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020