TRAVIS, SR.,RICHARD LEONRichard Leon Travis, Sr., 90, died suddenly on August 18, 2020 at West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala, Florida. He was born on March 23, 1930 in Rochester, New York to Leon Richard and Dorothy Elizabeth (Bruce) Travis. He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1948 to 1951. He attended Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York. In May 1951, he married Joan Elaine Smith. He began his teaching career in Rochester. In 1962, he moved to Palm Springs, Florida and became a Math Professor at Palm Beach Junior College until his retirement in 1985. He was instrumental in starting the awarding winning independent computer math learning center on campus, the first in the nation. During his time at Palm Beach Junior College he was also the assistant coach of the college's baseball team. He lived in a number of different locations in South Florida including Delray Beach, where he was actively involved in the community and youth sports. He coached both local little league teams, Delray Beach Rocks football teams and umpired many athletic events. When he retired in 1985 he moved to Dunnellon, Florida where he sold real estate for Rainbow Lakes Reality. In 1988, he bought a Radio Shack franchise, Trav-Tech Radio Shack, which he operated with his son, Mark Travis.He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter, Cynthia Kline; sons, Richard, Thomas and Mark; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren; as well as daughters-in-law, Ronda, Alina and Lori. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; sister, Patsy; son-in-law, Randy; and daughter-in-law, Diane.Rick requested to be cremated. His ashes will be interred at his former church, Dunnellon Presbyterian Church where his parents' ashes are interred. A private family memorial will be held at a later date in his memory. Expressions of sympathy can be left online at