VANAUKER,
RICHARD L. 'DICK'
Richard L. 'Dick' VanAuker, 80, of Ocala, FL passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Dick was born in Medina, NY to Cecil and Henrietta VanAuker, and moved to Ocala in 1975.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Fay VanAuker of Ocala; and daughter, Kelly Ergle of Chesnee, SC.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert VanAuker.
Dick was a Plant Superintendent for Feldspar Mining in Edgar, FL. He was a high school football referee for 40 years, and volunteered with CERT (Citizen's Emergency Response Team) through the Marion County Sheriff's Dept. Dick was a member of the Elk's Lodge, and the Mid Florida Official's Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, NASCAR, and traveling.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00pm on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020