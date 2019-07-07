|
VOORHEES,
RALPH CLIFFORD
Ralph Clifford Voorhees, 96, of Ocala passed away on June 28, 2019.He was born March 26, 1923 in Wayside, New Jersey to Hubert Voorhees and Matilda Steinmetz Voorhees.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eleanor Mae Voorhees; brothers, Russell Voorhees, Theodore Voorhees, and Howard Voorhees.
Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Voorhees; brother, J. Paul Voorhees and wife, Carol; and his sister, Mildred Voorhees Worthley.
Ralph was a Captain for Eastern Airlines from 1951 to 1983. He is a WWII Army Veteran and even went on the WWII Honors Flight. After retiring from Eastern Airlines, Ralph flew George Steinbrenner and the Yankees as a private pilot. He raised thorough breeds for over 30 years and cattle also. He was a member of the Elks Club.
On Wednesday, July 10, 2019 the family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00PM at Roberts Bruce Chapel West 6242 SW SR Hwy200 Ocala. Services will follow at 12:00 PM. Pastor Norman Edwards will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens and receive Army Honors.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 7 to July 8, 2019