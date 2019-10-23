|
On Saturday, October 19, 2019 Guelff 'Russ' Maurice Waage, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away after a courageous ten year battle with Parkinson's disease.
Russ lived to 75 years old and was born on October 4, 1994 in Great Falls, Montana to Joyce Marie Cashman. Russ graduated from Lompoc High School, Santa Barbara, California and went on to serve in the United States Navy from September 10, 1963 to July 9, 1968. While on active duty in the Navy, Russ met the love of his life, Phyllis Gayle Phillips, and they were married on June 10, 1967. Together they raised one daughter, Erika Katrin, who now resides in Chesapeake, Virginia. Russ enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest, his most precious passions were his family, pets, drag racing and most recently his art.
Russ was preceded in death by his father, Taylor Jr.; his mother, Joyce; his sisters, Taunia and Shannon.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis; daughter, Erika; son-in-law, Bill; grandsons, Brenton and Alexander; his brothers, Taylor III and Trygve; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
As per Russ's request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers or cards, please make a donation to , michaeljfox.org
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019