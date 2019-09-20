|
WALDRON,
EDWIN B. 'TED'
Edwin B. 'Ted' Waldron, 93, of Ocala, FL and Wells, ME, passed on July 10, 2019 as a result of advanced age. Ted was born in Berwick, ME on October 2, 1925 in the home of his Grandfather Day built in 1879. Ted's parents are Clarence E. Waldron and Ethel M. (Day) Waldron.
Ted attended Berwick schools through his Junior year. Between his Junior and Senior year, Ted convinced his mother that he should leave school and join the Navy to assist in the war effort and she agreed. So in 1944, Ted joins the Navy and spends his time on the USS Reybold, DE 177 and the USS Kinser, APD 91 as an Electricians Mate cruising the North and South Atlantic. After WW2, Ted returned to Berwick and completed his Senior year, graduating from Spaulding High School in Rochester, NH in 1949. Ted returned to the Navy in 1950 and served on the Battleship USS Missouri, BB63 as an Electricians Mate 2nd class with prime responsibility for the deck turret guns. This tour of duty found him in the Pacific supporting the Korean conflict. Ted left active duty in 1953 and again returned to Berwick where he found employment at Turcotte Motor Sales. In 1955 on a hot and humid August 20th, inside a sweltering United Baptist Church in Somersworth, NH, Ted married Joyce Wentworth. Both natives of Berwick, they naturally had their home built in Berwick. Their marriage continued for 58 years until the death of Joyce in 2014.
In 1956, Ted started his 31 year career as a laboratory calibration technician at Clarostat Mfg. Co. in Dover, NH, retiring in 1987. Ted's first son, Scott, was born in 1956 and his second son, Christopher, in 1969. Ted was a proud Veteran of World War Two and Korea and was a life Member of the Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 in Ocala.
Ted was a quiet person who enjoyed bowling, skiing, and spending time at the family lake house in Wells. After retirement, Ted and Joyce had a home built in 1988 in Ocala, FL and they officially became 'Snowbirds', summering in Maine and wintering in Florida. After the death of his wife in 2014, Ted continued to travel to Maine in the Summer to stay at the lake house he built in 1967 from a kit purchased from L.C. Andrew Lumber Co. Ted continued to enjoy good health and was fully independent until the Summer of 2017 when he stopped driving. In January of 2018, he moved to Pacifica Senior Living in Ocala where he received excellent care and attention as his health declined.
Ted is survived by his sister, Mrs. Ann (Waldron) Kimball; sons, Scott and Christopher; grandson, James Burnham; and great granddaughter, Aubrie Ann Burnham. Also surviving Ted are his nieces, Mrs. Adrien Vachon and Elizabeth Vincent; grand nieces, Katherine Vincent and Alicia Randall; grand nephews, Allan Randall and Edward Welch.
Ted was predeceased by his half brother, Richard Day who was killed aboard the USS Juneau during the Battle of Guadalcanal; his brother, C. Evan Waldron; his niece, Natalie Ann (Kimball) Randall; and grand nephew, Robert Welch.
A Graveside Service with military honors for Ted will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Berwick on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a light luncheon after the service at the United Methodist Church, 37 School Street in Berwick. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester Street, Berwick, ME 03901. Cremation services were provided by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala, FL. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ted's Book of Memories Page at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019