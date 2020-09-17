WASHINGTON, SR.,

EDWARD

Edward Washington, Sr. AKA 'Pete' transitioned to his Heavenly home on September 8, 2020.

Edward was born May 22, 1927 to Sam Coleman Washington, Sr. and Louise Washington in Dunnellon, Florida.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Willie Mae Washington, parents and brothers, James Swinton and Sam Coleman Washington, Jr.

Edward was a Deacon and faithful servant of First Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Dunnellon. He was also a devoted Brother and former Worshipful Master of Edward Washington, Sr. Lodge #114, Dunnellon.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: Children; Edward Washington, Jr. (Ella), Valdosta, Georgia, Rev. Al Washington, Sr. (Ida) Dunnellon, FL, Lawrence Washington Sr., Dunnellon, FL, Sheron Frazier (Alphonso), Dunnellon, FL; grandchildren, Veronica Washington, Charles Thomas, Jr. (Deeana), Deneicia Thomas, Terrence Washington (Rebecca), Alphonso Frazier, Jr., Al Washington, Jr.,Thosnesa Washington, Deneice Washington, Lawrence Washington, Jr., Edward Washington III, Trudy Brown, Rex Johnson, Adrian Johnson, Tron Johnson (deceased), 23 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren.

A public viewing for Edward Washington will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Mt Olive AME Church, Dunnellon, FL. Funeral Service for Edward Washington to be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2pm at First Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. *CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced. Masks are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store