WESSNER,
GERALD 'GERRY' ALLEN
Dr. Gerald 'Gerry' Allen Wessner of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the age of 77.
Gerry, a veteran of the U.S. Army, is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Blair Thomas; children, Scott, Tracy and Kimberly; and siblings, Bernie and Arlene W. Fischer.
Gerry was born on November 14, 1941 in Allentown, PA to Harry and Veronica R. Wessner and grew up as the second eldest of five children. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine in 1965 and treated animals with love, kindness and respect. Initially, he practiced as an equine veterinarian spending nearly thirty years serving primarily Thoroughbred and Standardbred racehorses. Eventually, he followed his convictions to practice a more holistic way of treating all animals and established the Holistic Veterinary Clinic of Summerfield, FL. His ability to diagnose and treat disease homeopathically created a following of clients from around the world. He was truly overwhelmed by the love and support of those loyal clients and expressed his eternal gratefulness towards Dr. Mark W. Allam, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, who created a path for him to continue his studies with a full scholarship and employment during his course of study.
A Celebration of Life will occur August 11, 2019 from 1 - 4 pm at the Grand Oaks Resort, 3000 Marion County Rd, Weirsdale, FL 32195. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Horse Protection Association of Florida at 20690 NW 130th Avenue Micanopy, FL 32667.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019