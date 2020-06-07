WHIPPLE,

MICHAEL A. FREEH

The Whipple family is mourning the loss of Michael A. Freeh Whipple. Mike, as he was known, was born on December 13, 1960 in Port Clinton, Ohio. At the age of five his family moved to Aberdeen, Maryland. He enjoyed playing little league baseball at Arctic Circle. In 1971 he moved to his final destination- Ocala, Florida. He attended Fort King and Howard Middle School. He graduated class of 1978, from Vanguard High. GO KNIGHTS! (32-0).

Mike started his career in 1979 with the Florida Prison System and retired as a Captain after 25 years of service. He then became a Defensive Tactic Instructor at the Criminal Justice Institute. His passion for teaching at the college kept him occupied and content from 1986 thru 2020. He has been honored and respected by many whom he taught, fellow instructors, Officers, and friends in Marion County.

Michael was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer on April 10th, 2020 and was called into Heaven on May 26th, 2020. He lived with his girlfriend Marta Guzman, whom was his last love and took care of him until his last breath.

Michael A. Whipple is survived by mom, Betty Dunn Whipple, brother Ken Whipple Sr. (Karen), Sons, Steven and Daniel Whipple (Alaina), nephew and nieces along with children. Also, preceded by father George E. Freeh and Clifford E. Whipple (dad).

Mike was an honorable man, kind, loving and respectful. His goal in life was to give and not expect. He was humble and kind. Loved and respected by many and will forever be missed. The Angels from Heaven have freed him from pain and suffering. He will serve Jesus as another Angel to those whom touched his Life.

RIP Mike, until we meet again. We Love You, forever till eternity. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL



