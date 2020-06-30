WHITE,

GILDA PHYLLIS COCKREL

Gilda Phyllis Cockrell White, 93, was born on February 04, 1927 in Northumberland County, Virginia to the late Marvella Kent and Maurice Cockrell and passed away June 22, 2020 in Ocala, Florida.

Gilda met and married Frederick W. White in New Haven, CT and had three children, Pamela, Gregory, and Lance. She graduated from the Lawrence Business School and attended Quinnipiac College in New Haven.

Gilda served as an office manager for the Anti-Defamation League of B'nai B'rith for a time before becoming personnel manager for Community Progress Inc. From there, Gilda became an Administrator of Financial Aid for Yale University's School of Art and Architecture, leaving for a short period to join station WELI as a business manager. Returning to her position at Yale, Gilda remained there until she and her husband made the decision to relocate to Ocala, FL in the late 1980's. Prior to moving to Florida, Gilda and Fred were members of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, and once settled in their new community, became members of New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church.

Gilda enjoyed service to the community, fashion, traveling, gardening, and family. She was part of many organizations in Marion Oaks.

She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband, Frederick W. White; her brothers, C Kent Cockrell and Charles Twyman; and her son, Gregory James White.

Gilda, also known as 'The Fox,' is survived by her sister, Alyce T. Rawlins; daughter, Pamela White Robinson; son, Lance White (Pamela White); grandchildren, Chandi White Edmonds (Andre Edmonds), Dakar Robinson, Dante Robinson, Danielle Robinson and Bailli Coles; two great grandchildren, Anaiyah Robinson and Dylan Robinson. Her granddaughter, Chandi and Andre are expecting (great grand) in December. Gilda will be missed by countless, nieces, nephews and many close friends.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM, Wednesday, July 01, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home Bruce Chapel West, 6241 SW State Road 200, Ocala, Florida 34476. Arrangements are entrusted to Roberts Funeral Homes, 2739 6241 S.W. SR-200, Ocala, Florida 34476. (352) 854-2266.



