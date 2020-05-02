WILLIAMS,

SARAH LOVE PAUL

Sally Williams passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 29, 2020.

She was born on October 31, 1932 in Bend, Oregon to Margaret Fraleigh Paul and Alexander Gunn Paul, Jr. She spent her childhood years in Oregon. In February, 1943 she moved to Madison, Florida where her father entered the Navy during WWII. She attended Junior High in Madison

and moved to Lake City, FL for her high school years. After the war, her family moved to Auburn, CA where she finished her senior year in high school. She went to Mills College in Oakland, CA for two years and then transferred to Florida State University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority.

In 1954, she met the love of her life, Bo Williams. They both graduated from college in 1954; Sally from FSU and Bo from the University of Florida. They were married in April, 1955 and lived in Madison for three years and then moved to Ocala in 1958.

Sally was involved in many community activities. She was on the task force that started Interfaith, served on the Habitat for Humanity Board, the Vision Board which became Meals on Wheels, and was the first President of Children's Home Society which assisted her in the adoption of her three children. She also served on the FAFO board, the Ocala Housing Authority Board, was a member of the Pioneer Garden Club, PEO, and a local Book Club, She was an active member in the First Presbyterian church of Ocala where she served as a teacher, a deacon, an elder, and a devoted member for 62 years. She loved to play bridge; follow Bo on the golf course; travel, especially in a motor home; entertain her friends, and spend time with

her well-loved family.

She is survived by her husband, Bo, of 65 years; her sons Ben (Anna) and Alex, and her daughter, Margaret McMichael; her grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan (Gwen), Paul (Emily), Bo (Mary Grace), Abby Goldsmith (Matt), John McMichael (Jordan), and Ander McMichael (Amber); and her four great-grandchildren Bowen, Harper, Collins, and Grady.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Interfaith Emergency Services or Kindred Hospice Care of Ocala. A celebration of Sally's life will be held at a later date.



