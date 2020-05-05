WILLIAMS
John Arthur Williams, Sr., 74, of Ocala, FL passed away on April 20, 2020 at The Windsor of Ocala. John was born on November 3, 1945 in Waycross, GA to his parents, Mack and Gladys Williams. He attended and received a degree in Education from the University of Florida. He went on to work as a high school teacher, and later as a pharmaceutical sales representative. John also served in the US Army in Vietnam. In 1971, he married the love of his life, Martha 'Marti' Bohannon, and in 1973 they had their son, John, Jr. John really loved just being with family. He will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Marti Williams; son, John Williams (Stacey); grandchildren, Luke, Drew, Faith, Grace, Hannah, and Simon; brothers, Frank Williams (Debra), Ben Williams (Sue); and sister, Ann Godwin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Gladys Williams; brothers, Richard Williams, Robert Williams, and Mack Williams; and sister, Jane McQuaig.
John has been interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
