WILLIAMS,

CAMERON SYLVESTER

Cameron Sylvester Williams, 19, of Reddick, FL, a student and laborer, transitioned from this earthly life to his eternal home in Glory with The Lord on May 9, 2020.

Cameron was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Williams.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories his mother, Angela M. Williams; siblings, Palencia, Robert, Jr. (Felicia), Tasha and Jamarion; Godparents, Minister Johnny Lee and Sandy Downing; grandmother, Evangelist C. Patricia Perry; special aunts, Ruth Ann Graham, Windy Heflin; and a host of sorrowing aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.

