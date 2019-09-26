|
WILSON,
MAGGIE MAYS, 83
On Wednesday, September 18, 2019 God called the name, 'Maggie,' a beautiful, kind, and giving lady to come home to rest safe in His arms! Surrounded by loved ones, she answered 'Here I Am Lord, Take me!' She was a lifetime resident of Ocala, an educator, teaching at Belleview Santos Elementary and Belleview Elementary, retiring after 36 years. Her passion was taking care of her family and friends!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Juanita Samuel Mays; husband, Leroy R. Wilson, Sr.
She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Ricardo (Tammie) Wilson, Leroy (Sheryl) Wilson, Jr.; daughter, Padrica Lynn Wilson, four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren; and aunts, Luvenia Mays and Mamie L. Lee.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, 11:00 at Little Chapel United Methodist, 2381 SE 73rd St., Ocala (Santos), FL. The public visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, 5-7pm at Little Chapel. The family will meet at the church, 10:30 on Saturday, to form the procession. Resolutions may be faxed to 352-629-4434, flowers may be sent to O.B. Samuel Funeral Home, 21 SE 10th St, Williston, FL 32696, until 5 pm on Friday, and to the church on Saturday morning. Suggested florist is Amazing Florals, 352-512-9619.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019