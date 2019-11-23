|
|
WILSON,
JOHN EDWARD 'JOHNNY'
John Edward Wilson 'Johnny', age 72, went to Heaven on November 21, 2019, following a lengthy battle with health issues.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janie; his daughter Cindy; and his granddaughter, Maya; and grandson Myles.
Johnny was a 1965 graduate of Ocala High School and a life long Gator fan. Through the years, he attended and rooted for the Gator football, basketball, and baseball teams. The world is a much darker place with his passing.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019