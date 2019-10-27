|
WOHLGEMUTH,
DANIEL EUGENE
OCTOBER 4, 1952 -
OCTOBER 21, 2019
Daniel was born in Syracuse, NY to Albert and Billie Wohlgemuth.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Wohlgemuth; and his sister, Sharon Wohlgemuth McKenzie.
Daniel is survived by his mother, Billie Wohlgemuth; a daughter, Stephanie Moore; grandson, Carver Morley; along with his three nephews and their children.
Danny was an avid car fan. He liked hot rods, fast cars and above all else, Corvettes. He worked for his father for may years at Al's Cycle shop in North Syracuse, NY. He moved to Florida in the 1980's, where he worked for Papy Brothers for many years. Danny passed after many months of illness.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted with Baldwin Brothers Heritage Place Chapel, Ocala Florida. Online Condolences as well as fond memories may be left for Danny's family by visiting
www.BaldwinCremation.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019