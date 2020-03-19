Home

WOODBURY

WOODBURY Obituary
WOODBURY,
CLARENCE ALONZO
Mr. Clarence Alonzo Woodbury of Atlanta, Georgia will be
funeralized Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at 11am at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Phillip A Spann will be Officiating. The family will be holding visitation on Friday, March 20th 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Willie A Watkins, Historic West End Chapel.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Woodbury; daughter, Darian Woodbury, son, Dorius Woodbury (Eboni); sisters, Martha Gayle McCoy, Clara Laurice Toliver, Sheila Woodbury, Mary Woodbury, Darian Raycine Butts (Radford), Valerie Woodbury; Brothers, Lawrence Woodbury,
Timothy Woodbury; Grandsons Mecca and Meiko Rowe; and a hote of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
