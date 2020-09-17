1/1
YOUNG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YOUNG,
MISSIONARY LORRAINE
Lorraine Young, 75, of Ocala, Florida passed away on September 9, 2020.
Lorraine will be remembered in the hearts of husband, Roy Young, Sr.; her children, Sandra Young Linda Young-King (Jeff) and Roy Young, Jr.; four sisters; and a host of grandchildren nieces and nephews and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00am at Greater Apostolic Outreach Church Of God (921 SW 3rd Street Ocala, Fl 34471).The Viewing will be held Friday September 18, 2020 at Greater Apostolic Outreach Church Of God from 5pm-7pm. We encourage family and friends to bring your own lawn chair. The family request that you wear a facial covering and remember the importance of Social Distancing. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida)
'Serving With
A Spirit of Excellence'
DWilliamsMortuary.com
352-204-2381

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved