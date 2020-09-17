YOUNG,MISSIONARY LORRAINELorraine Young, 75, of Ocala, Florida passed away on September 9, 2020.Lorraine will be remembered in the hearts of husband, Roy Young, Sr.; her children, Sandra Young Linda Young-King (Jeff) and Roy Young, Jr.; four sisters; and a host of grandchildren nieces and nephews and friends.Services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00am at Greater Apostolic Outreach Church Of God (921 SW 3rd Street Ocala, Fl 34471).The Viewing will be held Friday September 18, 2020 at Greater Apostolic Outreach Church Of God from 5pm-7pm. We encourage family and friends to bring your own lawn chair. The family request that you wear a facial covering and remember the importance of Social Distancing. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida)'Serving WithA Spirit of Excellence'352-204-2381