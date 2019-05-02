WUNDERLICH, A. DALE

A. Dale Wunderlich, 82 years, died peacefully at his home in Ocala, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, after a battle with cancer.Dale was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Levien; son, Brian Wunderlich; daughter, Kristi Merkel; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren; stepsons, David and Michael Levien.

A Stone Creek resident for the past three and a half years, Dale was originally from Washington state, lived in Los Angeles, CA and most recently Castle Rock, Co. After graduating from Washington State University, Dale served with the Los Angeles Police Department for five years before joining the United States Secret Service as a Special Agent. During his career, he protected Presidents and dignitaries, including John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, Henry Kissinger, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip.

Upon leaving the Secret Service, Dale started A. Dale Wunderlich and Associates, an international security consulting firm specializing in mining security, corporate and premises liability investigations. Dale loved his family and friends above all else. He was an avid outdoorsmen and fly fisherman throughout his life. He will be missed.

