Aahking Auntrell (King) Frazier

Aahking Auntrell (King) Frazier Obituary
FRAZIER (KING),
AAHKING AUNTRELL
Aahking Auntrell Frazier (King), 46, passed away on October 14, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories daughters, Aahkya Frazier, Kaliah DeVaughn, and Brianna Murphy; son, Maudrice Parker; grandson, Jordan 'Bad Boy' Frazier; mother and step-father, Joyce and Robin Moody; father, Alphonso Frazier, Sr. (Sheron); sisters, Stephani Rucker and Courtney Frazier-Moore; brothers, Earl Jenkins, Kendrick Frazier, Alex Frazier, and Alphonso Frazier, Jr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Celebration of Life service for Mr. Frazier will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at First Bethal Baptist Church located at 11849 N Williams St., Dunnellon, FL 34432. Viewing will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 19976 SW 110th PL, Dunnellon, FL 34432. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
