|
|
FRAZIER (KING),
AAHKING AUNTRELL
Aahking Auntrell Frazier (King), 46, passed away on October 14, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories daughters, Aahkya Frazier, Kaliah DeVaughn, and Brianna Murphy; son, Maudrice Parker; grandson, Jordan 'Bad Boy' Frazier; mother and step-father, Joyce and Robin Moody; father, Alphonso Frazier, Sr. (Sheron); sisters, Stephani Rucker and Courtney Frazier-Moore; brothers, Earl Jenkins, Kendrick Frazier, Alex Frazier, and Alphonso Frazier, Jr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Celebration of Life service for Mr. Frazier will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at First Bethal Baptist Church located at 11849 N Williams St., Dunnellon, FL 34432. Viewing will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 19976 SW 110th PL, Dunnellon, FL 34432. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019