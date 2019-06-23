KAUFMAN,

ABIGAIL 'ABBIE'

Abigail 'Abbie' Kaufman, 93, passed peacefully at West Marion Community Hospital on Friday, June 14, 2019. Abbie was born on August 23, 1925 in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Katherine and John Crampton. She saw a handsome young man at a USO and remarked to her friend, I am going to marry that man. She married, Arnold Kaufman, on December 27, 1947 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. They both shared a love of the ocean and spent many weekends on their boat fishing the Gulf Stream. Abbie was a homemaker while her children were growing up. She worked as a receptionist for a medical doctor until she and Arnold moved from North Miami. They settled in Altamonte Springs where Abbie became a realtor. In 2005, she moved to Ocala with her daughter, Karen. She volunteered for twelve years at the front desk at West Marion Community Hospital. Abbie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Downtown Ocala.

Abbie was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; her son; Captain Stuart Kaufman, USAF Retired; her parents; her sisters, Jane and Muriel; brother, John; and son-in-law, Thomas Pellechio.

Abbie will be forever remembered by her daughter, Karen Pellechio; grandsons, Kristofer and Kenny Kaufman; great granddaughters, Kayden and Caroline Kaufman; and her brother, Robert Crampton.

Karen wishes to thank all the kind, supportive and caring nurses in the ICU at West Marion Hospital. These words cannot describe what a remarkable woman Abbie was. The family will be receiving friends from 4:30-6:00 on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel located at 606 SW 2nd AVE Ocala, FL 34471. A service celebrating Abbie's life will start at 6:00 pm also at the Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel. The family will be laying Abbie's earthly body to rest next to her husband at Highland Memory Gardens located at 3329 E Semoran Blvd Apopka, FL 32703 at 11am on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.