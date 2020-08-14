1/
Abraham Robinson Sr.
ROBINSON, SR., ABRAHAM
The life of Reverend Dr. Abraham Robinson, Sr. began on September 9, 1963 in Miami, Florida. He was born to the late Mother Zellene Washington Howell and Mr. Arthur Lee Robinson, Sr.
Dr. Robinson leaves behind a legacy and precious memories to a loving and devoted wife, Maurina Robinson; six children, Erica Philllips (Zachary), Takelia Mitchell, Sheila Mitchell, Abraham Robinson, Jr. (Jessica), Meraiah Hill, Micaiah Hill; five brothers, Willie Ward (Luester), Gainesville, FL, Dave Ward (Jessica) Live Oak, FL, Earnest Ward, Tampa, FL, Dr. Arthur Lee Robinson (Patricia), Live Oak, FL, Christopher Ward (Cynthia), Miami, FL; three sisters, Roxanne White, White Springs, FL, Gloria Guice, Live Oak, FL, Diane Watkins (Jack), Tampa, FL; one aunt, Elizabeth McBride, Live Oak, FL; one uncle, Isaiah Washington (Andrea), Miami, FL., and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
There is one sister and one brother who preceded him in death, Earlene Harris and Jeffery Robinson of Live Oak, FL.
The Home going celebration will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Ramah Missionary Baptist Church, Bellview, Florida. with the Rev. Melvin Cotton, officiating. The family will receive other relatives and sorrowing friends, Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4-7pm at New Second Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Dunnelion, Florida. Graveside and interment will take place, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Delaware Cemetery in Live Oak, Florida. Professional Mortuary Services entrusted to Eric A. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 1221 3rd St., S.W. Jasper, Florida.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eric A. Brown & Sons Funeral Home - Jasper
1221 S.W. Third Street
Jasper, FL 32052
(386) 792-1711
