Services
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel West
6241 Southwest State Road 200
Ocala, FL 34476
352-854-2266
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel West
6241 Southwest State Road 200
Ocala, FL 34476
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home, Bruce Chapel West
6241 Southwest State Road 200
Ocala, FL 34476
BAZEL, ADRIENNE
Adrienne Bazel, 85, died unexpectedly, April 8, 2019 at Advent Hospital Ocala, Florida. Adrienne was born on January 16, 1934 in the Bronx, New York, the only child of Raphael and Margaret DePalos. Adrienne graduated Christopher Columbus High School class of 1951. Following graduation Adrienne had a career on Wall Street, worked in retail, sought advanced education and became the Director of Consumer Affairs in Dover Township, Adrienne and her husband Al were also the owners retail stores 'Nice Things'.
Adrienne's beloved husband Alvin Bazel predeceased her July 2012.
Adrienne is survived by many loved ones who will feel the void of her absence for a long time to come, her children, Patrick and Sueanne Cecere, Raymond Cecere, Steven and Victoria Cecere, Karen Haruthunian; Mitzi her most cherish dog (pictured with her); Andrea and Chris Depas, Gary Bazel; grandchildren, Joan and William Catelli, Bryan and Alicia Cecere, Blake Patrovich, Melissa and Dan Kastanek, Danielle and Emily and Derek;'great grandchildren, Mason, William and Haisley.
Adrienne always greeted you with a smile and lived life to the fullest a good inspiration to all. There will be a visitation from 2 to 4pm Friday, April 12, 2019. Services will follow at Roberts Bruce West Chapel, 6241 SW SR 200 Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
