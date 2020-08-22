1/
Agnes Lewis Larramore
LARRAMORE,
AGNES LEWIS
Mrs. Agnes Lewis Larramore age 93, of Ocala, formerly of Starke passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at AdventHealth of Ocala. Agnes was born on March 12, 1927 in Starke to the late Elam and Loca (Green) Lewis. Prior to retirement she worked as a telephone operator. She was a member of Homeland Baptist Church of Ocala, a lifetime member of Telephone Pioneers of America and the Marion County Humane Society. Agnes enjoyed Reading, growing roses, doing charity work and was a friend to all. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Clayton Larramore. Survivors are: many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends at the DeWitt C. Jones Chapel of JonesGallagher Funeral Home on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with funeral services beginning at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Dyal Cemetery.
Arrangements are by
Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home of Starke, 904-964-6200. www.jonesgallagherfh.com.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home
620 E Nona St
Starke, FL 32091
(904) 964-6200
